7 Multi-Tracking Projects Of Indian Railways Approved By Cabinet

The projects are a part of the Prime Minister-Gati Shakti National Master Plan

Updated On 12:02 PM IST, 18 Aug 2023

About The Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved this project to smoothen train operations, ease travel and transportation, and reduce congestion.

Project Locations

The projects covering 35 districts in these 9 States - West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Project Budget

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32,500 crore.

Estimated Manpower

This project will increase the Indian Railways network by 2,339 km and generate employment of an estimated 7.06 crore man-days.

Prominent Routes Part Of The Project

  • Samakhiali-Gandhidham

  • Chopan-Chunar 

  • Guntur-Bibinagar

  • Mahbubnagar-Dhone

  • Khurda Road-Vizianagaram

  • Mudkhed-Medchal

  • Nergundi-Barang

  • Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmiki Nagar

  • Son Nagar-Andal 

Essential Commodities Part Of Transportation Plan

Coal,Foodgrains, Cement, Fertilizers, Iron & Finished Steel, Edible Oil, Lime Stone, Clinkers, Crude Oil, and Fly-Ash will be the varied basket of commodities.

