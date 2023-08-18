7 Multi-Tracking Projects Of Indian Railways Approved By Cabinet

The projects are a part of the Prime Minister-Gati Shakti National Master Plan
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved this project to smoothen train operations, ease travel and transportation, and reduce congestion.
The projects covering 35 districts in these 9 States - West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32,500 crore.
This project will increase the Indian Railways network by 2,339 km and generate employment of an estimated 7.06 crore man-days.
Samakhiali-Gandhidham
Chopan-Chunar
Guntur-Bibinagar
Mahbubnagar-Dhone
Khurda Road-Vizianagaram
Mudkhed-Medchal
Nergundi-Barang
Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmiki Nagar
Son Nagar-Andal
Coal,Foodgrains, Cement, Fertilizers, Iron & Finished Steel, Edible Oil, Lime Stone, Clinkers, Crude Oil, and Fly-Ash will be the varied basket of commodities.