Trump Indicted Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payments. What Now?

Neither criminal charges nor a conviction would disqualify Trump from running or even serving as president.
Donald Trump has been indicted in a probe on hush money payments to porn star Stormey Daniels in 2016, during his election campaign. This is a historic event in American law and politics.
Trump's onetime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is alleged to have paid Daniels $130,000 to repress claims that she’d had a sexual relationship with the former president.
An indictment is the first step to formally present charges in a court against people accused of crimes. To secure a conviction, these charges must be proved in the court.
Trump will face arraignment next, when the charges will be formally read to him in the court. That may happen as early as Tuesday.
While it’s unclear whether Trump would face time in prison if convicted, neither criminal charges nor a conviction would disqualify him from running or even serving as president.