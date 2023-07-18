Top 10 Hotels In The World -Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2023

The world's best hotels, as voted by T+L readers - offer unparalleled luxury, breathtaking locations, and remarkable experiences.

Travel + Leisure (T+L) has revealed the ultimate selection of the world's top 10 hotels, as voted by readers, offering unparalleled luxury, breathtaking locations, and remarkable experiences for unforgettable getaways.

1. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Istanbul, Turkey - Luxurious hotel in Istanbul's historic district, voted the best hotel in the world by T+L readers with a Reader Score: 98.93

Image credits: Four Seasons Istanbul website

2. The Bushcamp Company's Mfuwe Lodge

Located in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia - This is a wildlife-focused lodge with impressive guides and beautiful views of Mfuwe Lagoon.

(Reader Score: 98.93)

Image credits: The Bushcamp Company website

3. Andaz Bali

Located in Bali, Indonesia - Balinese village-inspired beachfront property with stunning views and traditional design elements.

(Reader Score: 98.81)

Image credits: Facebook, Andaz Bali

4. Playa Vik José Ignacio

Located in José Ignacio, Uruguay - This is an Art-filled high-design property steps away from Mansa Beach, a popular getaway for chic city dwellers. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.

(Reader Score: 98.67)

Image credits: Facebook, Vik José Ignacio

5. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Located in Park City, Utah - It's a recently renovated resort in Deer Valley, offering skiing, cultural events, and Austrian-influenced cuisine. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.

(Reader Score: 98.67)

Image credits: Auberge Resorts Collection website

6. Hotel Xcaret Arte

Located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico - It's a sustainability-focused all-inclusive resort with 900 suites and access to Xcaret's nature parks. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.

(Reader Score: 98.67)

Image credits: Hoteles Xcaret website

7. Il Sereno Lago di Como

Located in Torno, Italy - It's a contemporary lakeside retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows and a water's-edge infinity pool. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.

(Reader Score: 98.67)

Image credits: Sereno Hotels website

8. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Located in Istanbul, Turkey - It's a fully restored 19th-century building on the Bosphorus, offering luxurious accommodations.

(Reader Score: 98.65)

Image credits: Four Seasons Bosphorus website

9. Rosewood Phnom Penh

Located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia - It's a serene hotel occupying the top floors of a dragon-shaped tower, offering stunning views and multiple dining options.

(Reader Score: 98.63)

Image credits: Rosewood Hotels website

10. Capella Singapore

Located in Singapore - It's an impeccable resort on Sentosa Island with a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern extensions, and private villas.

(Reader Score: 98.62)

Image credits: Capella Hotels website

