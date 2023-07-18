Top 10 Hotels In The World -Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards 2023

The world's best hotels, as voted by T+L readers - offer unparalleled luxury, breathtaking locations, and remarkable experiences.
Istanbul, Turkey - Luxurious hotel in Istanbul's historic district, voted the best hotel in the world by T+L readers with a Reader Score: 98.93
Image credits: Four Seasons Istanbul website
Located in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia - This is a wildlife-focused lodge with impressive guides and beautiful views of Mfuwe Lagoon.
(Reader Score: 98.93)
Image credits: The Bushcamp Company website
Located in Bali, Indonesia - Balinese village-inspired beachfront property with stunning views and traditional design elements.
(Reader Score: 98.81)
Image credits: Facebook, Andaz Bali
Located in José Ignacio, Uruguay - This is an Art-filled high-design property steps away from Mansa Beach, a popular getaway for chic city dwellers. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.
(Reader Score: 98.67)
Image credits: Facebook, Vik José Ignacio
Located in Park City, Utah - It's a recently renovated resort in Deer Valley, offering skiing, cultural events, and Austrian-influenced cuisine. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.
(Reader Score: 98.67)
Image credits: Auberge Resorts Collection website
Located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico - It's a sustainability-focused all-inclusive resort with 900 suites and access to Xcaret's nature parks. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.
(Reader Score: 98.67)
Image credits: Hoteles Xcaret website
Located in Torno, Italy - It's a contemporary lakeside retreat with floor-to-ceiling windows and a water's-edge infinity pool. And is tied on 4th place with four other hotels.
(Reader Score: 98.67)
Image credits: Sereno Hotels website
Located in Istanbul, Turkey - It's a fully restored 19th-century building on the Bosphorus, offering luxurious accommodations.
(Reader Score: 98.65)
Image credits: Four Seasons Bosphorus website
Located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia - It's a serene hotel occupying the top floors of a dragon-shaped tower, offering stunning views and multiple dining options.
(Reader Score: 98.63)
Image credits: Rosewood Hotels website
Located in Singapore - It's an impeccable resort on Sentosa Island with a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern extensions, and private villas.
(Reader Score: 98.62)
Image credits: Capella Hotels website