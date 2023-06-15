Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India According To NIRF Rankings 2023

NIPER, Hyderabad stands at the 1st position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. Check the other 9.
The NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) announced the NIRF Rankings 2023 for higher education institutions across the country. Here are top 10 institutions in pharmacy in India.
The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands at 10th position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked between 8th and 15th positions in Pharmacy subject of India Rankings from 2017 to 2022.
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS), Manipal retained its 9th position in the Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the second consecutive year.
The Panjab University stands at 8th position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 2nd or 3rd position in the Pharmacy subject of India Rankings from 2016 to 2022.
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore stands at the 7th position in the Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 8th position in 2022.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali stands at 6th position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. NIPER, Mohali was ranked between 1st and 4th position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings from 2017 to 2022.
ICT, Mumbai stands at the 5th position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. ICT Mumbai was ranked at 4th position for four consecutive years, i.e. from 2017 to 2020 and at 5th and 7th positions in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty stands at the 4th position in the Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty was ranked between 6th and 17th positions in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings from 2016 to 2022.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani stands at 3rd position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. BITS Pilani was ranked between 3rd and 6th positions in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings from 2017 to 2022.
Jamia Hamdard, Delhi stands at 2nd position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. Jamia Hamdard was ranked at 1st position for four consecutive years, i.e., from 2019 to 2022.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad stands at the 1st position in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 2nd position in 2022 and between 5th and 6th positions from 2017 to 2021 in Pharmacy subject of the India Rankings.