Top Six Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 16

India's stock exchanges had frozen 292.58 million shares of promoter group entities of Patanjali Foods.
Open architecture platforms don't lead to 'winner takes it all' but help innovative models win, BofA said.
Credit Suisse has only one branch and has 1.5% share among foreign banks' assets.
Consumer inflation in India is expected to moderate to 5% on average in FY24 from 6.8% in FY23.
The platform does not have legal remedy against the government's decision to block certain Twitter accounts, according to the government.
There's no penalty paid and no material impact on the financial position, said Zee.