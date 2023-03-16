Top Six Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 16

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 8:02 PM IST

SEBI Action Against Promoters Group Will Not Affect Business, Says Patanjali

India's stock exchanges had frozen 292.58 million shares of promoter group entities of Patanjali Foods.

Paytm, Reliance Industries On BofA's List Of India's Tech Stack Winners

Open architecture platforms don't lead to 'winner takes it all' but help innovative models win, BofA said.

Credit Suisse Is More Relevant To India's Financial System: Jefferies

Credit Suisse has only one branch and has 1.5% share among foreign banks' assets.

India's GDP Growth Seen At 6% in FY24, Says Crisil

Consumer inflation in India is expected to moderate to 5% on average in FY24 from 6.8% in FY23.

Twitter Cannot Claim Fundamental Rights, Says Government

The platform does not have legal remedy against the government's decision to block certain Twitter accounts, according to the government.

Zee Entertainment Settles Dispute, Claims With Operational Creditor

There's no penalty paid and no material impact on the financial position, said Zee.

