Top Six Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
India's trade deficit stood at $17.43 billion in February against $17.75 billion in January.
KPIT Technologies and Honda have expanded their partnership to accelerate the transformation.
The step-down units have transferred Rs 60 crore to other banks, while the balance Rs 4 crore is still deposited at SVB.
The brokerage has initiated a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 575, implying an upside of 42%.
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,271.3 crore, according to data from the NSE.