Top Six Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

March 15

Trade Deficit Narrows In February As Exports And Imports Fall

India's trade deficit stood at $17.43 billion in February against $17.75 billion in January.

KPIT-Honda Deal Much Bigger In Scope Than Renault One, Says CEO

KPIT Technologies and Honda have expanded their partnership to accelerate the transformation.

Adani Power Rebounds As 32.9 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Two Large Trades

Nazara Shares Gain After Subsidiaries Get Full Access To Deposits

The step-down units have transferred Rs 60 crore to other banks, while the balance Rs 4 crore is still deposited at SVB.

Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' On Sona BLW, Cites Strong Order Book

The brokerage has initiated a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 575, implying an upside of 42%.

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 1,271.3 crore, according to data from the NSE.

