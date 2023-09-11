Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Here's how the index mapped its growth.
More than half of the net FPI flows since Nifty hit 10,000 in June 2020 have come since April 1 this year.
The country's CPI inflation is expected at 7.1% in August, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. It was at 7.44% in July.
The total market capitalisation for the group rose to its highest since Aug. 23.
The United Kingdom and India also sealed a new initiative called the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge at the dialogue.
For failing to comply with its order, Singh may 'end up in Tihar jail', says the top court.