Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 07:32 PM IST, 11 Sep 2023

Nifty Hits 20,000: Here’s Its Journey From 10,000 To 20,000

Here's how the index mapped its growth.

Nifty 50 Hits 20,000: This Sector Saw $14.7-Billion Outflows As Index Doubled

More than half of the net FPI flows since Nifty hit 10,000 in June 2020 have come since April 1 this year.

CPI Preview: Inflation To Remain Elevated Despite A Modest Drop In August

The country's CPI inflation is expected at 7.1% in August, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. It was at 7.44% in July.

Adani Group Stocks Rise As Promoters Raise Stake, New JV Is Announced

The total market capitalisation for the group rose to its highest since Aug. 23.

India To Explore Direct Listing Of Companies On London Stock Exchange

The United Kingdom and India also sealed a new initiative called the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge at the dialogue.

SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Case: Supreme Court Warns Ajay Singh Of 'Drastic Steps' Over Unpaid Dues

For failing to comply with its order, Singh may 'end up in Tihar jail', says the top court.

