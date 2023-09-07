Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
SBI Life's market share rose 320 basis points, the highest among private peers.
The India-based diversified gaming platform has proposed to issue 57.42 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 714 apiece.
The G20 Summit will be attended by top leaders from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the U.K., and France.
As cost of funds is expected to catch up, margin will likely moderate in the coming quarters, says the research firm.
Justice Navin Chawla said prima facie no case of infringement was made out.
Mayor Andy Street said the news was 'deeply disturbing' for residents and called for an 'inquisition' into what had happened.