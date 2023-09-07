Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

07 Sep 2023

Indian Life Insurers' August Revenue Falls As LIC Drags

SBI Life's market share rose 320 basis points, the highest among private peers.

 Read More

SBI Mutual Fund To Invest Rs 410 Crore In Nazara Technologies

The India-based diversified gaming platform has proposed to issue 57.42 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 714 apiece.

 Read More

G20 Summit 2023: Who Will Attend And Who Has Opted Out?

The G20 Summit will be attended by top leaders from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the U.K., and France.

 Read More

ICICI Bank And Bank Of Baroda: Why Morgan Stanley Is 'Overweight' On India's Two Second-Placed Lenders

As cost of funds is expected to catch up, margin will likely moderate in the coming quarters, says the research firm.

 Read More

Delhi High Court Refuses To Restrain Use Of PolicyBazaar Trade Marks On Google AdWords Program

Justice Navin Chawla said prima facie no case of infringement was made out.

 Read More

U.K.’s Second Largest City Birmingham Declares Itself Effectively Bankrupt

Mayor Andy Street said the news was 'deeply disturbing' for residents and called for an 'inquisition' into what had happened.

 Read More

