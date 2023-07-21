Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:05 PM IST, 21 Jul 2023

Reliance Jio Q1 Profit Up 3%, Revenue Rises 2% To Rs 24,000 Crore

Net profit rose 3.11% sequentially to Rs 4,863 crore.

 Read

HDFC Life Insurance Guides For 28% Value Of New Business Margin For FY24

HDFC Life intends to grow its annualised premium equivalent in the range of 15-17% for the year.

 Read More

Go First's Plan To Resume Flights Gets DGCA Approval

The airline plans to resume operations with a reduced fleet of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

 Tap To Read

Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise To Highest Since March 2022

Forex reserves rose by $12.7 billion to $609 billion for the week-ended July 14.

 Read

DLF Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Revenue Falls Missing Estimates

The company's consolidated net profit rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 527 crore for the quarter ended June.

 Read More

GST Relief For Holding Companies

Securities held by the holding company in the subsidiary company are neither goods nor services, the CBIC said.

 Read

