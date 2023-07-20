Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:43 PM IST, 20 Jul 2023

Infosys Q1 Results: Lowers Guidance As Profit Drops, Revenue Rises

Infosys Ltd. has revised its revenue growth guidance lower to 1-3.5% in FY24 after its Q1 results met estimates.

HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates, Volume Growth Slowest In Five Quarters

The consolidated net profit of the company increased 7% to Rs 2,554 crore in the quarter-ended June.

Gautam Adani Says Dharavi's World-Class Makeover To Kick Off From Zero Day

Adani says his group will create a state-of-the-art world-class city that will reflect a 'resurgent, self-assured, growing India'.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Here's How Nifty Has Fared Since Moving Past 19,000

Reliance Industries outperformed all other stocks with a 13.69% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra with a 13.07% increase.

Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 165 Crore, Revenue Up 2.5%

Coforge's Q1 revenue rose to Rs 2,221 crore, while EBIT margin was up 10 basis points at 10.4%.

India, Japan Sign MoU For Semiconductor Development

The two countries will create an implementation organisation soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

