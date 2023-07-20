Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
Infosys Ltd. has revised its revenue growth guidance lower to 1-3.5% in FY24 after its Q1 results met estimates.
The consolidated net profit of the company increased 7% to Rs 2,554 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Adani says his group will create a state-of-the-art world-class city that will reflect a 'resurgent, self-assured, growing India'.
Reliance Industries outperformed all other stocks with a 13.69% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra with a 13.07% increase.
Coforge's Q1 revenue rose to Rs 2,221 crore, while EBIT margin was up 10 basis points at 10.4%.
The two countries will create an implementation organisation soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw.