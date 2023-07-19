Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 19

Tata Group To Set Up £4 Billion EV Battery Cell Gigafactory In U.K.

The gigafactory will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions for the U.K. and Europe.

JSW Steel Q1 Preview: Earnings To Grow Despite Sectoral Headwinds

Company's net profit may grow 7.5% to Rs 901.1 crore on a 3.3% revenue growth of Rs 38,725.5 crore in the June quarter.

IndusInd Bank Q1 Review: Earnings In Line, Loan Growth Momentum To Continue

The bank's first-quarter profit rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,124.5 crore, surpassing a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,094.6 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems Gets 'Buy' Rating As HSBC Initiates Coverage

Company reported a total income of Rs 2,822 crore during fiscal 2023, against Rs 1,485 crore during the previous fiscal.

Wipro’s Taking It One Quarter At A Time Amid Warnings Of Fiscal Growth Decline

The Wipro CEO wants to take things one quarter at a time, given the uncertain and evolving macroeconomic picture.

Krensavage Asset Management Opposes Sun Pharma Buyout Bid For Taro

Krensavage says Sun Pharma's inadequate offer amounted to a 17% discount to the value of Taro's tangible assets.

