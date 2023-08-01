Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 1

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:24 PM IST, 01 Aug 2023

Auto Sales In July 2023 Live: Maruti Suzuki's Sales Rise 3% As UV Dispatches Jump

Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.

 Read More

Vanguard Cuts Ola's Valuation Again, This Time To $3.5 Billion

Vanguard had cut its valuation of Ola at the beginning of the pandemic as well because its ride-hailing operations were stalled.

 Read

Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.5% On Improving Operating Income

The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June.

 Tap To Read

Rice Export Curbs: Immediate Price Relief Unlikely Despite Supply Pickup

The all-India average retail price of rice was Rs 40.96 per kg as of July 31, 2% higher than a month ago.

 Read

Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai In 'Early Talks' To Invest In Byju's-Owned Aakash

Byju's had acquired Aakash in a cash and stock deal worth about Rs 8,000 crore in 2021.

 Read

Star Health Gets 'Buy' Rating As Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage

The brokerage expects the insurer to deliver 21% topline growth over FY23-26 estimate, marginally above its guidance.

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — August 1

Redmi 12 Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Moto G14 Launched In India: Check Price And Specifications
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe