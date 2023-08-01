Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 1

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
Vanguard had cut its valuation of Ola at the beginning of the pandemic as well because its ride-hailing operations were stalled.
The company's net profit rose 8.56% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the quarter ended June.
The all-India average retail price of rice was Rs 40.96 per kg as of July 31, 2% higher than a month ago.
Byju's had acquired Aakash in a cash and stock deal worth about Rs 8,000 crore in 2021.
The brokerage expects the insurer to deliver 21% topline growth over FY23-26 estimate, marginally above its guidance.