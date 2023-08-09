Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:25 PM IST, 09 Aug 2023

Tata Power Q1 Profit Jumps 22%, Revenue Misses Estimates

Tata Power's Q1 profit increased 22% to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, while revenue rose 5% to Rs 15,213.3 crore.

Eicher To Supply Up To 1,000 Electric Trucks To Amazon

Amazon will progressively deploy 50 Eicher electric trucks in major hubs like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram.

SEBI Cuts IPO Listing Time By Half To Three Days

Reduced IPO timeline to benefit both issuers and investors.

Investors Continue To Flock To Small-Cap Funds In July: AMFI Data

Investors continued to be attracted to small-cap funds, which accounted for 54.7% of the net equity fund inflows.

India's Oil Consumption Grows 1.9% In July

Overall petroleum consumption was still down 6.6% sequentially as compared with 19.4 million tonne in June.

LIC's 47% Drop Drags Indian Life Insurers' July Revenue

The industry's new business premium in July stood at Rs 27,867 crore, down 29% over last year.

