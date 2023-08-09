Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
Tata Power's Q1 profit increased 22% to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, while revenue rose 5% to Rs 15,213.3 crore.
Amazon will progressively deploy 50 Eicher electric trucks in major hubs like Delhi, Manesar, and Gurugram.
Reduced IPO timeline to benefit both issuers and investors.
Investors continued to be attracted to small-cap funds, which accounted for 54.7% of the net equity fund inflows.
Overall petroleum consumption was still down 6.6% sequentially as compared with 19.4 million tonne in June.
The industry's new business premium in July stood at Rs 27,867 crore, down 29% over last year.