Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:38 PM IST, 08 Aug 2023

Adani Ports Q1 Profit Rises 83%, Beats Estimates

Growth was supported by the highest-ever cargo volume, revenue and Ebitda in the quarter.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Oil India Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18%, But Beats Estimates

The company's revenue also fell 20.93% to Rs 6,208.2 crore in the April-June quarter.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Antfin Stake Buy Removes Overhang From Paytm Stock: BofA Securities

Chinese shareholder ceasing to be the largest would also "directionally be positive for the company fundamentals".

Tata Power Agrees To Develop Two Rs 13,000-Crore Pumped Hydro Projects In Maharashtra

The two power projects, with a combined capacity of 2,800 megawatts, will be developed at an investment of Rs 13,000 crore.

TCS Gets Contract To Transform Government's E-Marketplace

The new GeM platform will have enhanced user experience, improved transparency and greater inclusivity, says TCS.

Maruti Suzuki Share Swap For Gujarat Plant Will See 4% Equity Dilution

The company has assumed profit of more than Rs 19,000 crore in FY31 after the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the parent.

More Stories

7 Smartphone Battery Survival Tips For The Battery Apocalypse

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 8

POCO M6 Pro 5G First Sale On August 9: Check Price, Specifications, And More
