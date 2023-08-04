Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
The lenders' first quarter net profit rose 178.25% YoY to Rs 16,884.3 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,948.6 crore.
Lupin reported first-quarter net profit of Rs 452 crore, as compared with a net loss of Rs 89 crore a year earlier.
The restrictions are not expected to increase prices, as laptop and PC makers are there in excess capacity in India.
Indian startups face an uphill battle against Google's user choice billing system, as Madras High Court dismissed a majority of petitions.
The company's first-quarter net profit surged 98% YoY to Rs 2,774 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,949.6 crore.
SBI’s asset quality figures and slower-than-expected loan growth took the sheen off the first-quarter numbers.