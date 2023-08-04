Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:37 PM IST, 04 Aug 2023

SBI Q1 Profit More Than Doubles On Higher Other Income

The lenders' first quarter net profit rose 178.25% YoY to Rs 16,884.3 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,948.6 crore.

Lupin Is Confident Of Achieving 18% Margin By Q4, Says CFO

Lupin reported first-quarter net profit of Rs 452 crore, as compared with a net loss of Rs 89 crore a year earlier.

India’s Electronics Import Curb Is Aimed To Address Trade Imbalance With China

The restrictions are not expected to increase prices, as laptop and PC makers are there in excess capacity in India.

Madras High Court Dismisses 14 Petitions Against Google's New Billing System

Indian startups face an uphill battle against Google's user choice billing system, as Madras High Court dismissed a majority of petitions.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles On Strong Sales

The company's first-quarter net profit surged 98% YoY to Rs 2,774 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,949.6 crore.

Why SBI Disappointed In Q1 Despite Profit Rising Nearly Threefold

SBI’s asset quality figures and slower-than-expected loan growth took the sheen off the first-quarter numbers.

