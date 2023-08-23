Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 05:34 PM IST, 23 Aug 2023

How A Potential Acquisition Of Cipla Would Impact Torrent Pharma

While an official confirmation is awaited, Antique Stock Broking analyses how it could potentially impact Torrent Pharma.

Adani Group Ebitda Rises 42% To All-Time High In Q1

The power-to-ports conglomerate's portfolio-level Ebitda rose to a record high of Rs 23,532 crore in Q1.

How ONDC Plans To Disburse MSME And Unsecured Personal Loans

ONDC's next foray will be in small value credit. But, how does it work?

GAIL India's Rs 30,000-Crore Capex Blueprint For Expansion

GAIL is currently exploring long-term LNG sourcing opportunities with major global players in the space.

Bajaj Finance Could Face Risk From Jio Financial Services, Says BofA Securities

BofA Securities maintains a 'buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,750, suggesting a potential upside of 24%.

Chandrayaan-3: Walchandnagar Industries Expects Launch Vehicle Demand To Double In 5–7 Years

The company has planned a capex of Rs 60–100 crore in the next 12–18 months, says CEO Chirag Doshi.

