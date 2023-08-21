Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:09 PM IST, 21 Aug 2023

Jio Financial Services Disappoints On Debut, Ends At Lower Circuit

Shares hit the lower circuit on the BSE and NSE soon after listing.

These Are Jefferies' Top Bets For August

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TVS Motors and Larsen & Toubro are some of Jefferies' top picks.

Urban Company's Revenue Jumps To Rs 636 Crore, Loss Shrinks In FY23

Startup claims to be the largest on-demand home services marketplace in India and the UAE.

Doctors Prohibited From Attending Events Sponsored By Pharma Companies

This is in addition to doctors being required to prescribe generic names of medicines to patients.

NDTV Launches Regional Channel NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH.

Reliance Group's Market Capitalisation Falls Over Rs 32,900 Crore

Reliance Industries' market cap fell nearly Rs 24,900 crore on Monday.

