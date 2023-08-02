Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
InterGlobe Aviation's revenue rose 30% in Q1 to Rs 16,683 crore, while profit was at Rs 3,090.6 crore.
The limited recovery in Vi's 3G/4G subscriber base in May, despite a sharp fall in April suggests a permanent loss of subscribers.
Of more than 500 proposals received, Mumbai civic authorities have approved 350 redevelopment projects so far this year.
Apart from knee-jerk reactions, impact of the ratings downgrade on India remains unlikely, according to experts.
The Delhi-headquartered drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 487 crore in the April-June quarter.
Twin Star Holdings Ltd. may sell a 4.3% stake in Vedanta Ltd. via a block trade seeking at least Rs 4,136 crore. There is a 180-day lockup on the seller.