Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 09:42 PM IST, 02 Aug 2023

InterGlobe Aviation Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue, Net Profit In Q1

InterGlobe Aviation's revenue rose 30% in Q1 to Rs 16,683 crore, while profit was at Rs 3,090.6 crore.

Indian Telecom Sector May Turn Into Duopoly Sooner Than Expected: Jefferies

The limited recovery in Vi's 3G/4G subscriber base in May, despite a sharp fall in April suggests a permanent loss of subscribers.

Redevelopment Is Altering Mumbai’s Property Market

Of more than 500 proposals received, Mumbai civic authorities have approved 350 redevelopment projects so far this year.

How Fitch Downgrade Of U.S. Ratings Will Impact India

Apart from knee-jerk reactions, impact of the ratings downgrade on India remains unlikely, according to experts.

Mankind Pharma Q1 Profit Rises 66%, Beats Estimates

The Delhi-headquartered drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 487 crore in the April-June quarter.

Vedanta Shareholder Likely To Sell Over 4% Stake

Twin Star Holdings Ltd. may sell a 4.3% stake in Vedanta Ltd. via a block trade seeking at least Rs 4,136 crore. There is a 180-day lockup on the seller.

