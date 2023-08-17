Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 05:49 PM IST, 17 Aug 2023

Government Bans Bulk Sale Of SIM Connections To Curb Frauds

Government has also detected and deactivated 52 lakh connections that were fraudulently obtained by showing wrong IDs.

 Tap To Read

Indian Rupee Closes At All-Time Low Of 83.15 Against U.S. Dollar

In the past, it had tested all-time lows of 83.29 against the dollar in October 2022, on an intraday basis.

 Read

Indian NBFCs To Thrive In 'Goldilocks Environment', Morgan Stanley Says

NBFCs are poised to leverage strong balance sheets in terms of leverage, liquidity, and provisioning.

 Read More

How The PM-eBus Sewa Scheme Will Benefit Auto Manufacturers

The scheme will have an estimated cost of Rs 57,613 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government.

 Read More

Crisil Says India's Dairy Success Holds Key To Food Price Stability

Long-term supply-side measures are necessary to control price volatility, according to Crisil.

 Tap To Read

Mahanagar Gas Is Ready To Sacrifice Operating Margin For Volume

The company can operate at an Ebitda margin of Rs 12 per standard cubic metre to allow volume to grow, says MD Ashu Shinghal.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 17

Top Smartphones With Good Camera To Buy Under ₹20,000

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 16
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe