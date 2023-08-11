Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:17 PM IST, 11 Aug 2023

Nykaa Q1 Profit Drops 27%, Revenue Rises

Revenue rose 24% to Rs 1,421.8 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,448.4 crore.

PLI Scheme Attracts Rs 78,000 Crore In Investments

The government expects to disburse over Rs 13,000 crore in FY23, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Lok Sabha Passes Amendments To GST Bills To Tax Online Gaming At 28%

The amendments differentiate online gaming and online money games, allow for blocking of offshore suppliers who do not register.

Google Must Remove Ads That Infringe Upon Trademarks: Delhi High Court

Google must investigate complaints of trademark infringement and remove infringing ads, the Delhi High Court said.

Direct Tax Collections Reach 32% Of Budgetary Target For FY24

The Union budget 2023 pegged the direct tax collection at Rs 18.2 lakh crore.

India's Industrial Output Growth Slows To 3.7% In June

33 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast June IIP growth at 5%.

