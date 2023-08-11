Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Revenue rose 24% to Rs 1,421.8 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,448.4 crore.
The government expects to disburse over Rs 13,000 crore in FY23, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
The amendments differentiate online gaming and online money games, allow for blocking of offshore suppliers who do not register.
Google must investigate complaints of trademark infringement and remove infringing ads, the Delhi High Court said.
The Union budget 2023 pegged the direct tax collection at Rs 18.2 lakh crore.
33 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast June IIP growth at 5%.