Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 10

India's Monetary Policy Committee again keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
Policymakers drew confidence from a moderation in core prints and expect a seasonal correction in food in Q4 FY23, experts said.
Zee-Sony merger cleared by the company law tribunal.
Total additional investments in new and existing businesses rose by over Rs 19,000 crore.
The government is also taking steps to curb the inflationary effect of pulses.
Within the segment, motorcycle sales fell 6% to 8.2 lakh units, while scooter sales declined 10.5% to 4.3 lakh units.