Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 05:11 PM IST, 10 Aug 2023

MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Vigilant On Inflation

India's Monetary Policy Committee again keeps the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.

RBI Monetary Policy: Higher Rates Expected For Longer, Say Economists

Policymakers drew confidence from a moderation in core prints and expect a seasonal correction in food in Q4 FY23, experts said.

Zee-Sony Merger Approved By NCLT

Zee-Sony merger cleared by the company law tribunal.

Tata Sons Invested $2 Billion Into Airline, Digital In FY23; Energy Transition Next Focus

Total additional investments in new and existing businesses rose by over Rs 19,000 crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman Says India Initiated Tomato Imports From Nepal

The government is also taking steps to curb the inflationary effect of pulses.

Two-Wheeler Sales Slide 7% In July After Growing For Three Straight Months

Within the segment, motorcycle sales fell 6% to 8.2 lakh units, while scooter sales declined 10.5% to 4.3 lakh units.

