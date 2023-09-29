Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 29

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 29

Updated On 07:52 PM IST, 29 Sep 2023

Vedanta To Split Into Six Listed Companies

Shareholders will get one share each of the five newly listed companies for every share held in Vedanta.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime

 Read

Eight Core Industries Grow At Fastest Pace In 14 Months

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

 Tap To Read

Auto Sales Preview: Festive Period May Have Boosted Sales Across Segments, Say Analysts

Demand in southern and western parts of the country rose due to sustained momentum around Ganesh Chaturthi, analysts said.

Photo Credit: Representational

 Read Here

Government Keeps Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Mostly Unchanged In Q3

Interest rate on five-year recurring deposits has been hiked 20 basis points to 6.7%, while all other small saving rates were kept unchanged.

 Read Now

KEI Industries Bullish On Long-Term Cable Demand In India, Says Chairman

Cable demand in India is increasing due to the growing power sector, the government's infra spend and private capex.

Photo Credit: Representational

 Tap To Read

Nabard Plans To Issue 10-Year Infrastructure Bonds By December

The lender also plans to issue green bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore by March 2024.

Photo Credit: X profile

 Read Now

More Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Confirmed Squads: 10 Nations, 150 Players

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 29

India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe