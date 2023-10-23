Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 23

Photo Credit: Canva
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
CashKaro's current lifetime users stand at 2.3 crore, which have grown 350% over the last three years, in line with its revenue.
Photo Credit: CashKaro
The government stares at a Rs 10 lakh crore capex target in the current fiscal, 36% more than FY23.
Photo Credit: Canva
Follow-on funding of Sharma’s current startup investments in consumer and B2B space will also come from VSS Investments.
Photo Credit: Jyothi Prakash/BQ Prime
PNB Housing Finance's Q2 total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.
Photo Credit: Canva
The 49-year-old Desai was being treated for a severe head injury at Zydus Hospital after he slipped near his residence last week.
Photo Credit: Wagh Bakri
If a separate notification is required to give effect to a DTAA, it would defeat the purpose of such an agreement, experts say.
Photo Credit: Canva