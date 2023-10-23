Photo Credit: Canva

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:59 PM IST, 23 Oct 2023

CashKaro Eyes Rs 375-Crore Topline In FY24 Amid Festive Boom — BQ Exclusive

CashKaro's current lifetime users stand at 2.3 crore, which have grown 350% over the last three years, in line with its revenue.

Photo Credit: CashKaro

Government Capex Crosses Halfway Mark For FY24, Says Official

The government stares at a Rs 10 lakh crore capex target in the current fiscal, 36% more than FY23.

Photo Credit: Canva

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Launches First Fund To Back AI, EV Startups

Follow-on funding of Sharma’s current startup investments in consumer and B2B space will also come from VSS Investments.

Photo Credit: Jyothi Prakash/BQ Prime

PNB Housing Finance Q2 Net Profit Up 46% On Rise In Total Income

PNB Housing Finance's Q2 total income rose to Rs 1,767 crore vs Rs 1,671 crore.

Photo Credit: Canva

Wagh Bakri Scion Parag Desai Dies After A Fall In Street Dog Attack

The 49-year-old Desai was being treated for a severe head injury at Zydus Hospital after he slipped near his residence last week.

Photo Credit: Wagh Bakri

Denial Of Tax Benefits Under French, Swiss, Dutch Treaties: A Showcase Of Bad Faith?

If a separate notification is required to give effect to a DTAA, it would defeat the purpose of such an agreement, experts say.

Photo Credit: Canva

