Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 2

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

02 Nov 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Dabur Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3.3%, Margin Beats Estimates

The rise in profit, however, remained subdued due to deficient monsoon, mild summer and shift in festive season to Q3.

Cognizant Tempers Guidance In Another Sign Of IT Slowdown

Cognizant expects its revenue to decline by up to 3.1% to $4.69–4.82 billion in October–December quarter.

L&T Chose Fabless Chip Design As It's Not Balance-Sheet Intensive, Says CFO

L&T will invest up to $100 million over a three-year period to design 40-nanometer semiconductor chips, he said.

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Reports Profit For The Fourth Straight Quarter

Tata Motors' Q2 revenue rose 32% to Rs 1,05,128 crore as against an estimate of Rs 1,08,110 crore.

Adani Power Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Over Ninefold On One-Time Gain, Higher Sales

Net profit rose to Rs 6,594 crore from Rs 696 crore a year ago.

Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Misses Estimates

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 343 crore vs Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period.

