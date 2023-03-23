Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
A delay in tagging a loan account as fraudulent often leads to lower provisioning being made against the exposure by lenders.
Accenture has pegged its revenue growth at 8-10% for the fiscal ending August 31, 2023.
Rupee weakness could force the RBI to press harder on the brakes.
Weeks after early heat waves, hailstorms and unseasonal rains are damaging crops and leading to losses for farmers.
There is a difference between what we witnessed in the 2008 financial crisis versus now, Gambhir says.
Following the allotment, IDFC Financial's stake in IDFC First Bank will rise to 39.99%.
Infosys appoints D Sundaram as lead independent director to replace Mazumdar-Shaw.