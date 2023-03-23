Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:09 PM IST

RBI Mulls Tightening Fraud Reporting Norms For Lenders

A delay in tagging a loan account as fraudulent often leads to lower provisioning being made against the exposure by lenders.

 Read

Accenture Pares Revenue Guidance For FY23

Accenture has pegged its revenue growth at 8-10% for the fiscal ending August 31, 2023.

 Tap To Read

A Fresh Bout Of Rupee Weakness Risks Slowing The Indian Economy: Moody's

Rupee weakness could force the RBI to press harder on the brakes.

 Read

Hailstorms And Unseasonal Rains To Cause More Crop Losses

Weeks after early heat waves, hailstorms and unseasonal rains are damaging crops and leading to losses for farmers.

 Read More

India Doesn't Face Financial Stability Issue Like The West: Neeraj Gambhir

There is a difference between what we witnessed in the 2008 financial crisis versus now, Gambhir says.

 Read

IDFC First Bank To Allot 37.75 Crore Shares To IDFC Financial Holding

Following the allotment, IDFC Financial's stake in IDFC First Bank will rise to 39.99%.

 Tap To Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Exit Infosys Board

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as lead independent director to replace Mazumdar-Shaw.

 Read

More Stories

How To Check CIBIL Score Online? Follow These 7 Easy Steps

7 Places To Visit For An International Trip Under ₹50,000

Big Relief By UIDAI On Aadhaar Card Update - Check Details Here
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe