Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:27 PM IST

Boeing India Sees No Slowdown In Aviation Demand From Banking Crisis

It is too early to know the consequences of the bank crisis in the U.S. and Europe, says Boeing India's Salil Gupte.

India's Air Conditioner Market Set To Turn Hot

ACs are likely to become more affordable with the government's production-linked incentive scheme.

Akzo Nobel India Mulls Price Hike In April

The maker of Dulux paints will take a marginal 1% increase across select categories in April.

Reliance Industries Shares Available At A Bargain, Says CLSA

The research firm has set a target price of Rs 2,970, implying a potential upside of 35% from the current levels.

IGL And MGL Shares Gain As CLSA Sees 'Return To Good Times'

Return of pricing power will bring back earnings stability and growth similar to FY16–20.

Government Looking At 50 Crore Passenger Capacity At Major Airports

Scindia expects average daily domestic passenger numbers to cross the previous peak of 4.56 lakh by October.

Hindustan Zinc To Pay Nearly Rs 11,000 Crore In Dividend

Cash-strapped promoter Vedanta will receive around Rs 7,132.2 crore from the fourth interim dividend.

