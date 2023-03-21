Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
It is too early to know the consequences of the bank crisis in the U.S. and Europe, says Boeing India's Salil Gupte.
ACs are likely to become more affordable with the government's production-linked incentive scheme.
The maker of Dulux paints will take a marginal 1% increase across select categories in April.
The research firm has set a target price of Rs 2,970, implying a potential upside of 35% from the current levels.
Return of pricing power will bring back earnings stability and growth similar to FY16–20.
Scindia expects average daily domestic passenger numbers to cross the previous peak of 4.56 lakh by October.
Cash-strapped promoter Vedanta will receive around Rs 7,132.2 crore from the fourth interim dividend.