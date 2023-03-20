Top Nine Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:36 PM IST

Reliance Capital Insolvency: SC Denies Stay To Torrent Investments

NCLAT had allowed the Committee of Creditors to conduct an extended round of auction.

It's A Good Time To Nibble On Stocks, Says This Fund Manager

It is now a good time to "make" money by slowly nibbling into the market, as per the expert.

Credit Suisse Rescue Puts Financial Crisis On Hold, Say Analysts

UBS Group AG's takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG is not a long-term solution, say analysts.

These Are Jefferies' Top Cement Bets For FY24

The brokerage says the benefits of falling energy prices will reflect in Q4 of FY23 and accelerate into FY24.

Reliance Industries' Core Strength Is A Key Positive, Says JPMorgan

The brokerage is one of the 32 firms out of 37 that maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Global Central Banks Could Use RBI’s Template On Financial Stability

Can RBI's book on financial stability help guide the world amid the banking crisis?

WinZO Games To Invest Over Rs 400 Crore In Gaming Startups

The company says it expects to invest in startups across genres of gaming, content creation, and live-ops.

NSE Co-Location Case: Supreme Court Declines Stay To SEBI

SC asks SEBI to return a third of the amount deposited by the NSE as part of the disgorgement order.

Air Passenger Traffic Holds Steady In February

The traffic rose 57% year-on-year to 1.21 crore, according to DGCA data.

More Stories

7 Credit Cards With Airport Lounge Access in India

UBS’s Takeover Of Credit Suisse: The One Big Winner And Many Losers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers & Losers—March 20
