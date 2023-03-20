Top Nine Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
NCLAT had allowed the Committee of Creditors to conduct an extended round of auction.
It is now a good time to "make" money by slowly nibbling into the market, as per the expert.
UBS Group AG's takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG is not a long-term solution, say analysts.
The brokerage says the benefits of falling energy prices will reflect in Q4 of FY23 and accelerate into FY24.
The brokerage is one of the 32 firms out of 37 that maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Can RBI's book on financial stability help guide the world amid the banking crisis?
The company says it expects to invest in startups across genres of gaming, content creation, and live-ops.
SC asks SEBI to return a third of the amount deposited by the NSE as part of the disgorgement order.
The traffic rose 57% year-on-year to 1.21 crore, according to DGCA data.