Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 8:01 PM IST

Airtel Launches Unlimited 5G Data For All After Jio’s Postpaid Salvo

Airtel customers on a data plan of Rs 239 and above can now access unlimited 5G data.

 Read

TCS Promises Business As Usual Amid Surprise CEO Change

TCS’ CEO designate K. Krithivasan says he will work with the outgoing CEO to understand the business.

 Read More

NCLT Approves HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger

The merger between the two companies was approved by their shareholders with an overwhelming majority.

 Tap To Read

Tata Consumer Ceases Talks To Buy Bisleri

Tata Consumer Products has ended its talks to acquire bottled water maker Bisleri International.

 Tap To Read

Left Lot Of Money On Table, Says DLF After $1-Billion Luxury Sales

The profile of the buyers for Arbour wasn't dominated by corporates, says DLF's Aakash Ohri.

 Tap To Read

Procter And Gamble Health Names Lokesh Chandak Its CFO

Chandak will take over as additional ED and CFO from April 1.

 Read More

YouTubers Vs SEBI: Wishful Thinking Not Enough

Wishful thinking, however laudable, is not sufficient to attach the bank accounts of the entities, says Arshad Warsi's Counsel.

 Read

More Stories

PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Ends Soon: Here's What You Need To Do

Why Is Former Religare Finvest CEO Kavi Arora Banned From The Securities Market?

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Top Gainers And Losers — March 17
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe