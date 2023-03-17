Top Seven Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Airtel customers on a data plan of Rs 239 and above can now access unlimited 5G data.
TCS’ CEO designate K. Krithivasan says he will work with the outgoing CEO to understand the business.
The merger between the two companies was approved by their shareholders with an overwhelming majority.
Tata Consumer Products has ended its talks to acquire bottled water maker Bisleri International.
The profile of the buyers for Arbour wasn't dominated by corporates, says DLF's Aakash Ohri.
Chandak will take over as additional ED and CFO from April 1.
Wishful thinking, however laudable, is not sufficient to attach the bank accounts of the entities, says Arshad Warsi's Counsel.