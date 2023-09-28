Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 28

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
India’s CAD widened to $9.2 billion in Q1 FY24 from $1.3 billion in the previous quarter, but was lower than $17.9 billion in Q1 FY23.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
It is necessary for all states to pass the law or come out with an ordinance, Agarwal said.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
UBS expects L&T to deliver improved revenue billing and operating profit margins to drive FY23–26 core earnings growth to 32%.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime
It has also integrated a way for its customers to renew their car insurance on the app.
Photo Credit: Cred/Twitter
Swaminathan led the programme that helped India's poor farmers adopt high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.
Photo Credit: Narendra Modi/Twitter
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Dani revolutionised the paint business to make Asian Paints one of the leading companies globally.
Photo Credit: Asian Paints/Twitter