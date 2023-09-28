Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Sept. 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:23 PM IST, 28 Sep 2023

India’s Q1 Current Account Deficit At 1.1% Of GDP

India’s CAD widened to $9.2 billion in Q1 FY24 from $1.3 billion in the previous quarter, but was lower than $17.9 billion in Q1 FY23.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Government 'Fully Prepared' To Levy 28% GST On Online Gaming: CBIC Chairman

It is necessary for all states to pass the law or come out with an ordinance, Agarwal said.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Larsen & Toubro Reclaims Rs 3,000: What's Next For The Stock?

UBS expects L&T to deliver improved revenue billing and operating profit margins to drive FY23–26 core earnings growth to 32%.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime

Cred Forays Into Vehicle Management Services With Garage Launch

It has also integrated a way for its customers to renew their car insurance on the app.

Photo Credit: Cred/Twitter

MS Swaminathan, Father Of India’s Green Revolution, Dies At 98

Swaminathan led the programme that helped India's poor farmers adopt high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.

Photo Credit: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Housing Sales Hit Record High In Top Seven Cities In July–September: Anarock

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Ashwin Dani, Who Turned Asian Paints Into Market Leader, Dies At 79

Dani revolutionised the paint business to make Asian Paints one of the leading companies globally.

Photo Credit: Asian Paints/Twitter

