Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 6

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
India's Monetary Policy Committee retains the benchmark repo rate at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Foreign investors offloaded $1,776 million, or Rs 14,768 crore, worth of stocks in September, according to data from NSDL.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational
It will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extraordinary general meeting.
Photo Credit: Company website
The beauty vertical continues to expand through e-commerce business, physical store expansion and owned brands' growth, Nykaa said
Photo Credit: Nykaa/Facebook
The jewellery retailer's revenue from Indian operation surged 32% year-on-year during the quarter ended September.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 161 apiece, a 13.04% premium.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
India’s largest IT services firm will declare its second-quarter earnings on the same day.
Photo Credit: Company