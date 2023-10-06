Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:54 PM IST, 06 Oct 2023

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Stays Hawkish

India's Monetary Policy Committee retains the benchmark repo rate at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.

Sectors That Saw The Biggest Foreign Outflows In September

Foreign investors offloaded $1,776 million, or Rs 14,768 crore, worth of stocks in September, according to data from NSDL.

Bajaj Finance Hits Record High Intraday After Board Approves Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise

It will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extraordinary general meeting.

Nykaa Expects Q2 Revenue To Grow In Early Twenties Despite A High Base

The beauty vertical continues to expand through e-commerce business, physical store expansion and owned brands' growth, Nykaa said

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Surge After Q2 Consolidated Revenue Jumps 27%

The jewellery retailer's revenue from Indian operation surged 32% year-on-year during the quarter ended September.

Valiant Laboratories End At A Premium Of 20.75% Over IPO Price

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 161 apiece, a 13.04% premium.

TCS Board To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On Oct. 11

India’s largest IT services firm will declare its second-quarter earnings on the same day.

