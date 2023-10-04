Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 4

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
Meru submitted that Uber had offered hefty discounts to its customers, which caused a negative impact on its rivals.
The company's board will meet on Oct. 19 to consider its first-ever stock split and second interim dividend for 2023.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The merger comes after Slice acquired a 10% stake in the small finance bank earlier.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Puri, the founding CEO at HDFC Bank, retired after 26 years of service in October 2020.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore intraday.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
If the investigation is not completed within the time frame, Warsi is open to trading his stake in Sadhna, the tribunal said.
Photo Credit: Instagram
Employees have been allocated 0.5% of the paid-up equity share capital.
Photo Credit: Comapnay website