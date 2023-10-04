Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:05 PM IST, 04 Oct 2023

NCLAT Issues Notice To Uber And CCI In Meru's Anti-Competitive Practices Appeal

Meru submitted that Uber had offered hefty discounts to its customers, which caused a negative impact on its rivals.

Nestle Stock Split: Will One Of India's Highest-Priced Shares Become Affordable

The company's board will meet on Oct. 19 to consider its first-ever stock split and second interim dividend for 2023.

RBI Greenlights Merger Of North East Small Finance Bank With Fintech Unicorn Slice

The merger comes after Slice acquired a 10% stake in the small finance bank earlier.

Aditya Puri Joins Deloitte As Senior Advisor

Puri, the founding CEO at HDFC Bank, retired after 26 years of service in October 2020.

Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Adani Group stocks added Rs 32,530 crore in investor wealth, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 11.04 lakh crore intraday.

Youtube Stock Manipulation: SEBI Gets Extension To Complete Investigation Against Arshad Warsi

If the investigation is not completed within the time frame, Warsi is open to trading his stake in Sadhna, the tribunal said.

Tata Technologies To Reserve 10% IPO Shares For Tata Motors Shareholders

Employees have been allocated 0.5% of the paid-up equity share capital.

