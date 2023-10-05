Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 05

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:00 PM IST, 05 Oct 2023

Cred's Revenue Grows 3.5 Times In FY23; Losses Top Rs 1,300 Crore

Excluding ESOPs, the startup's loss narrowed from Rs 1,167 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,047 crore in FY23, it said.

Photo Credit: Cred/Twitter

Hero Moto's Premium Push Gets An 'Overwhelming' Boost With Karizma Bookings

Its quest for a higher share in the market for bigger motorcycles is driven by the waning demand for entry-level two-wheelers.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

India's Services PMI Expands To 61 in September

The September expansion was associated with effective marketing, favourable demand conditions, and strong influxes of new business.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Bajaj Finance To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via QIP, Preferential Issue

The company's board approved the proposals to raise Rs 8,200 crore via QIP and Rs 1,200 crore via preferential issue of warrants.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Acko's Revenue Rises 32%, Loss Widens To Over Rs 700 Crore In FY23

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,758.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,334.4 crore in fiscal 2022.

Photo Credit: Company/Facebook

Nazara Technologies Shares Rise After Buying A Game Marketing Agency

The stock rose as much as 6.75% to Rs 879 apiece, the highest since Sept. 22.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

SAT Sets Aside Orders Against Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy In Insider Trading Case

The tribunal also set aside disgorgement orders against the Roys.

Photo Credit: Reuters

