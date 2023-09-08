Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Apple released a patch after internet security watchdog Citizen Lab identified a previously unknown vulnerability.
If booking a full train on FTR includes a pantry coach, the booking party may avail catering from IRCTC or use the pantry car.
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to roll back incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner after a review.
Manmohan Singh says India "has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order".
Reliance and Nvidia will develop India’s own large language model, trained on regional languages for tailored Gen AI applications.
The company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government that may open up voyage repair from U.S. Navy ships.
The company has inked a deal to open a dealership in Howrah for sales and after sales of Mahindra’s Supro range of vehicles.