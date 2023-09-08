Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:04 PM IST, 08 Sep 2023

Update Your iPhone As Apple Releases Patch Against Latest Pegasus Threat

Apple released a patch after internet security watchdog Citizen Lab identified a previously unknown vulnerability.

IRCTC Shares Jump 7% After Getting Catering Rights For Full-Tariff Coaches, Trains

If booking a full train on FTR includes a pantry coach, the booking party may avail catering from IRCTC or use the pantry car.

Reserve Bank Of India To Roll Back I-CRR In Phased Manner

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to roll back incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner after a review.

Manmohan Singh Backs India's Stand On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Manmohan Singh says India "has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order".

Reliance Partners With Nvidia To Build AI Supercomputers In India

Reliance and Nvidia will develop India’s own large language model, trained on regional languages for tailored Gen AI applications.

Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 15% To Hit A Record After Deal With U.S. Government

The company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government that may open up voyage repair from U.S. Navy ships.

Landmark Cars Shares Jump 19% To A Record After Inking Pact With M&M 

The company has inked a deal to open a dealership in Howrah for sales and after sales of Mahindra’s Supro range of vehicles.

