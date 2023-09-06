Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance as well as enterprise infra management.
The bio-CNG plant will be set up at Pirana or Gyaspur in Ahmedabad for a concession period of 20 years.
Sales of dermatological products and pain segment rose the most at 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively.
The IPO has been subscribed 87%, or 0.87 times, as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The CCI is seeking public feedback on its draft settlement rules. Have your say by Sept. 13.
The company has confidence on both shipbuilding and repair segments, says Chairman Madhu Nair.
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture in the future.