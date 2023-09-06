Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:13 PM IST, 06 Sep 2023

TCS In £800-Million Deal With JLR Digital As Part Of 'Reimagine' Strategy

TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development and maintenance as well as enterprise infra management.

Adani Total Gas Bags Order For 500 Tonne Per Day Bio-CNG Plant In Ahmedabad

The bio-CNG plant will be set up at Pirana or Gyaspur in Ahmedabad for a concession period of 20 years.

Indian Pharma Market Continues Single-Digit Growth In August

Sales of dermatological products and pain segment rose the most at 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Subscribed 87% On Day 1

The IPO has been subscribed 87%, or 0.87 times, as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

CCI's Draft Settlement Rules 'Critical First Step', But More Clarity Needed

The CCI is seeking public feedback on its draft settlement rules. Have your say by Sept. 13.

Cochin Shipyard Bets On Better FY24 As It Sees Execution Peaking In Q3

The company has confidence on both shipbuilding and repair segments, says Chairman Madhu Nair.

Reliance Retail Buys 51% Stake In Alia Bhatt's Kidswear Brand Ed-A-Mamma

The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture in the future.

