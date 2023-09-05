Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Along with Executive Director (Projects) KB Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested.
Invitations for a dinner at the Group of 20 summit replaced India with Bharat, triggering debate.
Even if it hits the price band on Wednesday at the National Stock Exchange, the exclusion will not be deferred further.
SEBI will shift its focus to a more disclosure-based regime as artificial intelligence continues to evolve.
India plans to expand Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency use cases to the call-money market for inter-bank transactions.
The consumer court said that the loss of original papers puts the legal title of the property at risk.
Carmakers expect strong sales during the ongoing festive season, which led to record monthly dispatches to dealerships in August.