Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:29 PM IST, 05 Sep 2023

CBI Arrests GAIL Executive Director In Rs 50 Lakh Bribery Case

Along with Executive Director (Projects) KB Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested.

 Read More

G20 Invitations From 'President Of Bharat' Trigger Row

Invitations for a dinner at the Group of 20 summit replaced India with Bharat, triggering debate.

 Read More

Jio Financial Services To Be Removed From Nifty Indices From Sept. 7

Even if it hits the price band on Wednesday at the National Stock Exchange, the exclusion will not be deferred further.

 Read More

SEBI To Focus More On Disclosure-Based Regime, Says Madhabi Puri Buch

SEBI will shift its focus to a more disclosure-based regime as artificial intelligence continues to evolve.

 Read More

India To Expand Wholesale CBDC Usage To Call Money Market

India plans to expand Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency use cases to the call-money market for inter-bank transactions.

 Read More

NCDRC Imposes Penalty On ICICI Bank Over Lost Property Documents

The consumer court said that the loss of original papers puts the legal title of the property at risk.

 Read More

Passenger Vehicle Inventory At Record High, Needs Vigilant Monitoring, Says FADA

Carmakers expect strong sales during the ongoing festive season, which led to record monthly dispatches to dealerships in August.

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 5

Team India Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Announced

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe