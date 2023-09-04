Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
China will send Premier Li Qiang to the upcoming Group of 20 summit in India.
The board of directors of IndiGo's parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., approved on Monday placing the order of 10 additional A320 Neo aircraft with Airbus.
CNC machine manufacturer Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,000 crore via an IPO.
Cement producers are increasing capex in response to the rising demand due to revival in housing segment, the brokerage said.
Yes Bank Ltd. issued a clarification on the Essel Group loan settlement by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt. on Monday.
The country's power consumption grew by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in August this year as compared with that of the same month last year.
The CBI has registered an FIR against IRFC's former chairman and managing director Amitabha Banerjee for alleged bungling in the purchase of gifts such as gold coins at exorbitant prices for distribution.