Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 09:17 PM IST, 12 Sep 2023

Small, Mid Caps Erase More Than Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Investor Wealth In A Day

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. was the top loser for the day among the stocks included in the broader indices.

India's CPI Inflation Eases, But Stays Elevated At 6.83% In August

India's retail inflation is likely to dip in September on account of a sharp decline seen in vegetable prices.

SpiceJet Completes Payment Of Rs 100 Crore To Kal Airways

SpiceJet settles Rs 100 crore dues to Kal Airways, shows commitment to resolving outstanding dues.

India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In July

The IIP grew 5.7% in July as compared with a revised growth of 3.8% in June.

Nitin Gadkari Says 'No Active Proposal' After Seeking Additional 10% GST On Diesel Engines

Gadkari said such a move will fast-track the switch to cleaner transport.

Sedition Law: Supreme Court's Constitution Bench To Examine Validity

It declined the government's request to defer the hearing in the wake of new criminal legislation that is set to replace the IPC.

NTPC Pays Final Dividend Of Rs 2,908.99 Crore For FY23

This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends.

