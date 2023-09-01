Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 1

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Here's a look at how India's automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.
The company’s public offer comprises fresh issue of Rs 430 crore.
Manufacturing activity maintained its momentum as new orders and output increased at the quickest pace in nearly three years.
Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd. will lend towards two, three and light four-wheeler vehicles.
Adani Group has termed OCCRP's report as 'rehashed' allegations that were reported and clarified earlier.
The top earner in terms of volume was Maharashtra, which saw a 23% annual growth to Rs 23,282 crore.
The IPO has been subscribed 31.65 times as of 5:06 p.m. on Friday.