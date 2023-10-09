Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 07:48 PM IST, 09 Oct 2023

Israel-Hamas War Drives Surge In Crude Oil Prices. Here's What Lies Ahead

Any escalation of Israel-Hamas war involving Iran poses a risk to the crude supply, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.

NSE Addressing SEBI Queries On 'Operational Modalities' For Extended F&O Trading

NSE has sought SEBI's approval to hold evening trading sessions in the equity derivatives segment.

Adani Ports Closely Monitoring Situation In Israel

The company said it has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees and that all of them are safe.

India's Non-Life Insurers Report Record Revenue In September

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 29.1% year-on-year to Rs 29,476 crore in September.

Fitch Upgrades Tata Steel To ‘BBB-’; Outlook Stable

Fitch also upgraded the rating of Tata Steel's subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

Life Insurance H1 Review: LIC Lost Nearly 10% Market Share; SBI Life Gained 3%

In the first six months of FY24, life insurers reported a 13% decline in revenue, mainly on account of a drag in LIC's revenue.

Bajaj Finance To Hold EGM On Oct. 31 To Seek Nod For Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise

Last week, the board approved the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via warrants issue.

