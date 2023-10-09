Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 9

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Any escalation of Israel-Hamas war involving Iran poses a risk to the crude supply, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.
NSE has sought SEBI's approval to hold evening trading sessions in the equity derivatives segment.
The company said it has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees and that all of them are safe.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers rose 29.1% year-on-year to Rs 29,476 crore in September.
Fitch also upgraded the rating of Tata Steel's subsidiary ABJA Investment Co. Pte. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
In the first six months of FY24, life insurers reported a 13% decline in revenue, mainly on account of a drag in LIC's revenue.
Last week, the board approved the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via warrants issue.
