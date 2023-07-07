Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:04 PM IST, 07 Jul 2023

Jio Financial Services: How To Value Mukesh Ambani's New Fintech?

RIL awaits nod from the RBI to transfer ownership of Jio Payments Bank before a record date can be announced.

JLR Expects To Report £400 Million Positive Free Cash Flow In Q1

Under its Reimagine strategy, JLR aims to deliver free cash flow of £2 billion and revenue of £28 billion in the current fiscal.

BNP Paribas' Top Picks Amid FMCG Rally

Nifty FMCG has outperformed all major benchmark and sectoral indices in terms of year-to-date performance.

Cipla's Recall Of Inhalation Drug Signals Trouble For Its Key Facility

The Pithampur unit has already been flagged by the U.S. drug regulator over recalls, say analysts.

RBI's Newly Proposed Rules Leave India's Cards Ecosystem In A Tizzy

Card industry executives are unable to comprehend the why, what, and how of the RBI's new norm.

McDonald's Drops Tomatoes From Menu

The fast-food chain has not attributed the exclusion of tomatoes to its price surge in the last few days.

Zerodha Reports Glitch In BSE-F&O Orders On Kite Platform

Trading in the other segments remained unaffected, it said.

