Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 7

RIL awaits nod from the RBI to transfer ownership of Jio Payments Bank before a record date can be announced.
Under its Reimagine strategy, JLR aims to deliver free cash flow of £2 billion and revenue of £28 billion in the current fiscal.
Nifty FMCG has outperformed all major benchmark and sectoral indices in terms of year-to-date performance.
The Pithampur unit has already been flagged by the U.S. drug regulator over recalls, say analysts.
Card industry executives are unable to comprehend the why, what, and how of the RBI's new norm.
The fast-food chain has not attributed the exclusion of tomatoes to its price surge in the last few days.
Trading in the other segments remained unaffected, it said.