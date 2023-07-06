Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:04 PM IST, 06 Jul 2023

Adani Green Approves Raising Rs 12,300 Crore Via QIP

The company joins Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission that have approved QIPs worth Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

Mazagon Docks Shares Have Surged Sixfold Since Listing. Here's Why

It ranks 18 among Nifty 500 stocks with the best returns so far this year.

 Tap To Read

Eicher Motors 'Loss Is Hero Moto And Bajaj Auto's Gain

Eicher Motors lost nearly Rs 11,100 crore in market cap since July 3, while Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto gained over Rs 12,000 crore.

 Read More

India's No. 2 Paintmaker Lines Up Capex As It Preps For Birla Challenge

Berger Paints is looking to counter new entrants led by Grasim as competition deepens in the Rs 62,000 crore market.

 Read

Reliance Industries Q1 Profit To Drop On Weak Oil-To-Chemicals Business

Focus will be on the upcoming AGM in August as the group is known to make key announcements.

 Tap To Read

India's Non-Life Insurers Continue Strong Growth Trajectory In June And Q1

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in June 2023 rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 20,452 crore.

 Read

PNB, IDBI Bank And Canara Bank Upgraded To Large-Cap Category By AMFI

AMFI categorises stocks into large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap based on daily average market cap, over a six-month period.

 Tap To Read

