Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 6

The company joins Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission that have approved QIPs worth Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
It ranks 18 among Nifty 500 stocks with the best returns so far this year.
Eicher Motors lost nearly Rs 11,100 crore in market cap since July 3, while Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto gained over Rs 12,000 crore.
Berger Paints is looking to counter new entrants led by Grasim as competition deepens in the Rs 62,000 crore market.
Focus will be on the upcoming AGM in August as the group is known to make key announcements.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in June 2023 rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 20,452 crore.
AMFI categorises stocks into large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap based on daily average market cap, over a six-month period.