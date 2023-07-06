Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 6

Adani Green Approves Raising Rs 12,300 Crore Via QIP

The company joins Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission that have approved QIPs worth Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.