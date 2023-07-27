Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 27

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:29 PM IST, 27 Jul 2023

Bajaj Finance Expresses Discomfort With Rising Leverage

The consumer financier cut business in the rural consumption loans segment after seeing risks.

Nestle Q2 Revenue Rises 15% On Price Hikes, Meets Estimates

Net profit jumped 37% to Rs 698.3 crore; margin expanded to 22.6% from 19.5%.

Punit Goenka Vs SEBI: Securities Appellate Tribunal Modifies Its Order

Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra’s matter will now be decided by a Whole Time Member or any person higher in rank, the SAT said.

Colgate Q1 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Prices After All-Round Beat

Some analysts, however, cautioned that the company will need more aggression to revive growth in the medium term.

L&T Targets Additional Orders Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY24, But There's A Challenge

The company's share buyback represents accumulation of cash flow from the past few years, says CFO.

Fedfina Refiles Draft Red Herring Prospectus For IPO

Net proceeds will be used for augmenting tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements, says Fedfina.

Go First Insolvency: Lessors Terminated Lease Fearing IBC Consequences, Says NCLT

NCLT rules that only the resolution professional can maintain and protect leased aircraft, engines of Go First.

