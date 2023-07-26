Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 09:01 PM IST, 26 Jul 2023

Jindal Stainless Q1 Profit Surges 45%, Beats Estimates

Revenue was up 25% to Rs 10,184 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 11.71% as compared with 10.95% in the year ago period.

Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit Up 40.5%

Axis Bank's Q1 net profit rose to Rs 5,797 crore in the first quarter, higher than the Rs 4,125 crore reported a year ago.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Profit Rises 25.5% On Higher Core Income

The lender's standalone net profit surged 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,959 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

Mahindra Says May Raise Stake In RBL Bank After Buying 3.53%

Mahindra & Mahindra's holding in RBL Bank stood at 3.53% of the total paid-up share capital as of July 21.

Cipla Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 45%, Beats Estimates

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,329 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 23.6% compared to 21.3% in the corresponding period one year ago.

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Up 24%, Margin Expands

Revenue rose 12% to Rs 3,741.2 crore, while operating profit was up 19% at Rs 545 crore.

Government To Sell 5.36% Stake In Rail Vikas Nigam Via Offer For Sale

The OFS will be open to non-retail and retail investors on July 27 and July 28 respectively.

