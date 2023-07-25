Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 05:57 PM IST, 25 Jul 2023

Tata Steel Realisations To Be Lower In Q2 Before A Rebound In Second Half, Says CEO Narendran

Completion of relining of one of the blast furnaces in the Netherlands will boost volume and profitability, TV Narendran says.

Tata Motors Q1 Net Profit Beats Estimates On Improved JLR Performance

The automaker's first quarter consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,203 crore versus loss of Rs 5,007 crore in Q1 FY23.

Asian Paints Q1 Profit Jumps 52%, Easing Input Costs Aid Margin

India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 1,550.5 crore in Q1.

Bajaj Auto Q1 Profit Rises 42%, Meets Estimates

The company's first quarter profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,665 crore.

Supreme Court Extends Relief To SpiceJet In Credit Suisse Dispute

The court will now take up the case in August to examine the veracity of claims made by the airline.

ITC's Hotel Business Demerger To Improve Return On Capital, Say Analysts

The conglomerate announced that its board of directors has granted in-principle approval for the demerger.

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Profit Up 46.5%, Beats Estimates

Revenue from operations rose 33.5% Rs 47,882.4 crore, while operating margin was at 10.1% versus 11.03% a year ago.

