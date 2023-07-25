Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Completion of relining of one of the blast furnaces in the Netherlands will boost volume and profitability, TV Narendran says.
The automaker's first quarter consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,203 crore versus loss of Rs 5,007 crore in Q1 FY23.
India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 1,550.5 crore in Q1.
The company's first quarter profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,665 crore.
The court will now take up the case in August to examine the veracity of claims made by the airline.
The conglomerate announced that its board of directors has granted in-principle approval for the demerger.
Revenue from operations rose 33.5% Rs 47,882.4 crore, while operating margin was at 10.1% versus 11.03% a year ago.