Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:59 PM IST, 18 Jul 2023

Gautam Adani On Short Seller Attack, Group Performance, India's Opportunity

Here's what Gautam Adani said in his address to shareholders of Adani Enterprises and Adani Total at their AGMs.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Tap To Read

IndusInd Bank Q1 Profit Rises 30% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions

Net interest income rose 18% to Rs 4,876 crore, while the gross non-performing asset ratio fell by 4 bps to 1.94%.

 Tap To Read

Adani Total Offered Piped Gas Access To 1.24 Lakh Households In FY23

The company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in 10 years to expand infrastructure.

 Read

One In Five Indian Unicorns Could Close, Get Acquired By FY27: Redseer

Startups are likely to struggle due to regulatory challenges, plummeting demand and unclear business models.

 Tap To Read

This Sector Is Beating The Export Slowdown

Electronic goods now comprise the third largest commodity to be shipped out of India.

 Read More

ICICI Lombard Q1 Profit Rises 12%, But Misses Estimates

Revenue rose 14% to Rs 4,538 crore, while net premium was up 12% at Rs 3,887 crore.

 Tap To Read

IMF Chief Calls For Global Safety Net For Poorer Nations

Despite the global economy showing resilience, divergences in economic fortunes were a persistent concern, Georgieva said.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

6 5G Smartphones With 6GB RAM To Buy Under Rs 15,000

5 Favourite Ocean Cruise Lines | World's Best Awards 2023

IN PICS: 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe