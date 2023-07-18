Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Here's what Gautam Adani said in his address to shareholders of Adani Enterprises and Adani Total at their AGMs.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Net interest income rose 18% to Rs 4,876 crore, while the gross non-performing asset ratio fell by 4 bps to 1.94%.
The company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in 10 years to expand infrastructure.
Startups are likely to struggle due to regulatory challenges, plummeting demand and unclear business models.
Electronic goods now comprise the third largest commodity to be shipped out of India.
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 4,538 crore, while net premium was up 12% at Rs 3,887 crore.
Despite the global economy showing resilience, divergences in economic fortunes were a persistent concern, Georgieva said.