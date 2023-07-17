Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday
The company is acquiring 94.66% of KEL’s share capital at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore.
LTIMindtree's net profit rose 3.39% QoQ to Rs 1,151.5 crore in Q1 FY24.
HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit jumped 30% year-on-year meeting estimates of Rs 11,951 crore.
The Rajiv Jain founded equity fund bought 2.15 crore shares of Patanjali Foods.
Number of persons living in multidimensional poverty fell from 24.85% to 14.96% during the period.
The panel will be under the supervision of the board.
The demerged entity will also be included in Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 indices as well as other sectoral indices.