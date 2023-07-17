Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday

Updated On 08:09 PM IST, 17 Jul 2023

Sleepwell Maker Sheela Foam Buys Kurl On For Rs 2,150 Crore

The company is acquiring 94.66% of KEL’s share capital at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore.

LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 3% Amid Flat Revenue Growth

LTIMindtree's net profit rose 3.39% QoQ to Rs 1,151.5 crore in Q1 FY24.

HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 30%, Meets Estimates

HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit jumped 30% year-on-year meeting estimates of Rs 11,951 crore.

GQG Partners Buys Stake Worth At Least Rs 2,150 Crore In Patanjali Foods

The Rajiv Jain founded equity fund bought 2.15 crore shares of Patanjali Foods.

13.5 Crore Indians Move Out Of Poverty In 5 Years, Uttar Pradesh Sees Biggest Drop: NITI Aayog

Number of persons living in multidimensional poverty fell from 24.85% to 14.96% during the period.

Zee Appoints Interim Committee To Run Company Affairs After SEBI Ban On Punit Goenka

The panel will be under the supervision of the board.

Jio Financial Services To Be Included In Nifty 50 From July 20

The demerged entity will also be included in Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 indices as well as other sectoral indices.

