Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 06:39 PM IST, 07 Aug 2023

RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Another 'Hawkish' Pause

All 33 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday.

Reliance Goes Slow On Non-Core Investments As Net Debt Hits $9 Billion

The company's standalone net debt rose to Rs 72,897 crore as of March from Rs 12,328 crore a year earlier.

$100 Billion Turnover In Sight For Auto Component Industry, Says ACMA Chief

Improved availability of semiconductors, stable raw material costs and growth across markets augured well for the sector.

Why The Paytm-Antfin Deal Won't Trigger An Open Offer

Sharma is buying an additional 10.3% in Paytm but the economic interest of these shares will stay with Antfin.

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Falls On Higher Costs, Revenue Rises

The company's Q1 consolidated net profit fell 7.6% YoY to Rs 318.82 crore, missing an estimate of Rs 460.81 crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman Says Government Taking Steps To Stabilise Tomato, Dal Prices

The price of tur and arhar increased despite higher imports because of lower production, the Finance Minister said.

Tata Play Starts Beaming From India's First Demand-Driven Satellite

The new satellite will help expand Tata Play's offering from 600 to 900 channels, says CEO Harit Nagpal.

