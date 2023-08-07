Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
All 33 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday.
The company's standalone net debt rose to Rs 72,897 crore as of March from Rs 12,328 crore a year earlier.
Improved availability of semiconductors, stable raw material costs and growth across markets augured well for the sector.
Sharma is buying an additional 10.3% in Paytm but the economic interest of these shares will stay with Antfin.
The company's Q1 consolidated net profit fell 7.6% YoY to Rs 318.82 crore, missing an estimate of Rs 460.81 crore.
The price of tur and arhar increased despite higher imports because of lower production, the Finance Minister said.
The new satellite will help expand Tata Play's offering from 600 to 900 channels, says CEO Harit Nagpal.