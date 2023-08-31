Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 09:06 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

India's Q1 GDP Growth Jumps To Four-Quarter High Of 7.8%

India's economy remained resilient in the first quarter of FY24, with the GDP growing in line with expectations.

India's July Fiscal Deficit Reaches 34% Of Full-Year Target

Capital expenditure and revenue expenditure, along with frontloaded tax devolution to states, pushed the fiscal deficit for the first four months of fiscal 2024 to 34% of the budgetary estimate.

Food Inflation Concerns Far From Over, Says Nestle India Head

Concerns around high food inflation are likely to linger for longer than anticipated earlier this year, said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India Ltd.

Viacom 18 Bags India's Home Series Cricket Broadcast Rights For Rs 6,000 Crore

Viacom 18 created a near monopoly in the Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years.

Adani Group Rejects 'Recycled Allegations' In OCCRP Report

Adani Group categorically rejected "recycled allegations" of hidden foreign investors levelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Meesho's Valuation Raised 14% By Fidelity

The valuation of homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho has been raised by about 14% by U.S.-based investor Fidelity Investments.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscribed 2.46 Times On Day 2

The initial public offering brought out by Rishabh Instruments Ltd. was subscribed 2.46 times on day two of the offer. The company had launched its IPO on Aug. 30.

