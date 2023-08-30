Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
The index saw trading activity of 3.36 lakh contracts, and the open interest stood at 3.08 lakh contracts worth $11.9 billion.
PhonePe Pvt. launched a stockbroking app named 'Share.Market', its third consumer-facing platform.
India is considering a five-year anti-dumping duty against import of toughened glass for home appliances from China to protect local manufacturers.
SAT refused to stay a confirmatory order of SEBI barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. promoter Punit Goenka from the boards of four Zee Group entities.
Apple Inc. has set Sept. 12 as the date for its biggest product upgrade event of the year, when it’s set to unveil the iPhone 15 line and next-generation smartwatches.
Cryogenic tankmaker Inox India Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator SEBI to mop up funds through an initial public offering.
Except for Apple, 32 companies have submitted applications to make laptops in India, including HP India, Dell, Acer and Lenovo.