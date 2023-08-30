Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:59 PM IST, 30 Aug 2023

Gift Nifty Sees Record Single-Day Trading Turnover Of Rs 1.07 Lakh Crore

The index saw trading activity of 3.36 lakh contracts, and the open interest stood at 3.08 lakh contracts worth $11.9 billion.

 Read More

Share.Market: PhonePe Forays Into Stockbroking With New App

PhonePe Pvt. launched a stockbroking app named 'Share.Market', its third consumer-facing platform.

 Read More

India Mulls Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Toughened Glass

India is considering a five-year anti-dumping duty against import of toughened glass for home appliances from China to protect local manufacturers.

 Read More

SAT Refuses To Stay SEBI's Confirmatory Order Against Zee's Punit Goenka

SAT refused to stay a confirmatory order of SEBI barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. promoter Punit Goenka from the boards of four Zee Group entities.

 Read More

Apple Sets Sept. 12 As Date For Biggest Product Upgrade Event Of The Year

Apple Inc. has set Sept. 12 as the date for its biggest product upgrade event of the year, when it’s set to unveil the iPhone 15 line and next-generation smartwatches. 

 Read More

Cryogenic Tankmaker Inox India Files Draft IPO Papers With SEBI

Cryogenic tankmaker Inox India Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator SEBI to mop up funds through an initial public offering.

 Read More

HP, Dell, Lenovo Among 32 Applicants To Make Laptops In India; Apple Missing

Except for Apple, 32 companies have submitted applications to make laptops in India, including HP India, Dell, Acer and Lenovo.

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 30

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 29

5 Web Series And Movies To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar In September 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe