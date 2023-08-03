Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 07:21 PM IST, 03 Aug 2023

Sun Pharmaceutical Q1 Profit Falls 2% Due To Exceptional Loss

India's largest drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell 2% over a year earlier to Rs 2,023 crore in the April-June quarter.

Zomato Q1 Results: Reports Consolidated Profit For The First Time

Zomato's Q1 revenue was up 18% at Rs 2,416 crore vs Rs 2,056 crore in the year-ago period.

India Deserves Airlines Representing Its Size Of Economy, Says IndiGo CEO

The duopoly of InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Group-owned airlines strengthened in June as their combined market share neared 90%.

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises 44% On Higher Margin

Profit of the Adani Group flagship company rose to Rs 676.9 crore in the April-June quarter.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

India's Services PMI Expands At Its Fastest Pace In 13 Years In July

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 62.3 vs 58.5 in June.

Ambuja Cements Acquires Sanghi Industries At Enterprise Value Of Rs 5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Sanghi Industries Deal Valuation Allows For Quick Expansion, Says Karan Adani

The valuation is markedly lower than brownfield or greenfield projects happening in the country, said Ambuja Cements' Karan Adani.

