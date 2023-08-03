Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
India's largest drugmaker's consolidated net profit fell 2% over a year earlier to Rs 2,023 crore in the April-June quarter.
Zomato's Q1 revenue was up 18% at Rs 2,416 crore vs Rs 2,056 crore in the year-ago period.
The duopoly of InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Group-owned airlines strengthened in June as their combined market share neared 90%.
Profit of the Adani Group flagship company rose to Rs 676.9 crore in the April-June quarter.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 62.3 vs 58.5 in June.
Ambuja Cements acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
The valuation is markedly lower than brownfield or greenfield projects happening in the country, said Ambuja Cements' Karan Adani.